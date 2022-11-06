Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $5.22 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.58.

Applied Materials Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $91.70 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.14.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.