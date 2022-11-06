Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,461 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $102.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $223.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.86.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.11%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

