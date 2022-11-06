Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 35,866 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 103.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,866 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Bunge were worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 1,486.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $99.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.88. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.86. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Bunge’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

