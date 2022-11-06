Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) PT Raised to $17.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BAND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $71.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.25.

Shares of BAND opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.91 million, a P/E ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $236,063.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $50,498.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,045.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,063.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,095 shares of company stock worth $61,525 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 255,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

