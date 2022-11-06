Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,809,000 after purchasing an additional 120,758 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 551.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 142,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,238,000 after purchasing an additional 120,264 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $149.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $152.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.03.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.