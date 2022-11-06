Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 25.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 7.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 172,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth $1,184,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBOE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.29.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 2.7 %

BATS CBOE opened at $128.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.34. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

