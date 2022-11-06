Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 55,184 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 305.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,184 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $79.06 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.41 and a 1-year high of $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.30.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $734,602.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,575 shares of company stock worth $7,701,172. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

