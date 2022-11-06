Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 3,028 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 223,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $7,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 53,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CFO James C. Leonard acquired 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy Spence purchased 7,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,246,424.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James C. Leonard acquired 3,893 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

