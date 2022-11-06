Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,254,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,415 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.76% of Schrödinger worth $33,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Schrödinger by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 716,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,451,000 after acquiring an additional 457,004 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,631,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 438,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after buying an additional 246,424 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 438,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after buying an additional 246,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 365,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after buying an additional 243,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $20.92 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $59.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.96.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 28.24% and a negative net margin of 89.67%. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 4,950 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $173,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SDGR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Schrödinger from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Schrödinger from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Schrödinger from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

