Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 7,438 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,645,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,438 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.69% of JFrog worth $34,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,345,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,251,000 after purchasing an additional 503,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 773,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,844,000 after purchasing an additional 398,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,092,000 after purchasing an additional 387,009 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth $10,228,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth $6,212,000. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FROG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on JFrog in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of FROG stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.64. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $42.33.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $67.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.58 million. Analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $1,248,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,304,683 shares in the company, valued at $132,457,934.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $1,248,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,304,683 shares in the company, valued at $132,457,934.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $163,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,500 shares of company stock worth $4,481,420 over the last ninety days. 33.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

