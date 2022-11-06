AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.00 million-$29.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.33 million.

AXT Trading Up 4.5 %

AXTI stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 265,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,379. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $211.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.89. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXTI shares. Northland Securities dropped their target price on AXT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on AXT from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut AXT from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut AXT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on AXT from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AXT presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

About AXT

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AXT by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of AXT by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of AXT by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AXT by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AXT by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 732,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

