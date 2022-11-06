AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.00 million-$29.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.33 million.
AXT Trading Up 4.5 %
AXTI stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 265,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,379. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $211.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.89. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXTI shares. Northland Securities dropped their target price on AXT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on AXT from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut AXT from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut AXT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on AXT from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AXT presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT
About AXT
AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.
Further Reading
