Autumn Glory Partners LLC Sells 10,904 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,839 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 10,904 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,910 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $91.86 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80. The stock has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.08 and its 200 day moving average is $81.79.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 69.50%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.