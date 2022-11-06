AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE AZO opened at $2,465.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,560.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,242.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,156.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $35.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,407.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total transaction of $11,076,816.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares in the company, valued at $434,427.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,427.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

