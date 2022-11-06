AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Cut to C$35.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. CIBC reduced their target price on AutoCanada from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cormark increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.00 target price on AutoCanada and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoCanada has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.00.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

AutoCanada Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$21.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.35. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$20.86 and a 1-year high of C$48.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$576.42 million and a PE ratio of 4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 4.3899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.