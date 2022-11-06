Audius (AUDIO) Hits One Day Volume of $15.82 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Audius has a market capitalization of $213.75 million and approximately $15.82 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Audius has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Audius token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Audius alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.05 or 0.00594848 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,565.68 or 0.30984663 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,135,108,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 923,501,066 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official website is audius.co.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.