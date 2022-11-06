AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $275.00 million-$282.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.31 million.
AUDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on AudioCodes from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of AudioCodes from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AudioCodes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.60.
Shares of AUDC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,721. The company has a market cap of $593.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $37.35.
AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.
