ATI (NYSE:ATI) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.49-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ATI also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.96-$2.02 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ATI. Benchmark upped their price objective on ATI to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of ATI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of ATI from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATI currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.14.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI Price Performance

NYSE:ATI traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.88. 1,858,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,086. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.57 and a beta of 1.23. ATI has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Insider Activity

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.80 million. ATI had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ATI will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ATI news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $31,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,929.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $406,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,326,018.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $31,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,929.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $922,940 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ATI

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ATI by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. American National Insurance Co. purchased a new position in ATI in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in ATI during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ATI during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in ATI during the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000.

ATI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.