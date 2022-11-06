AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £125 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a £125 ($144.53) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. set a £120 ($138.74) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($113.31) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a £120 ($138.74) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a £125 ($144.53) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a £130 ($150.31) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £110.14 ($127.34).

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LON:AZN opened at £107.42 ($124.20) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is £101.60 and its 200-day moving average is £104.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 8,090.32 ($93.54) and a 52 week high of £115.40 ($133.43). The company has a market capitalization of £166.45 billion and a PE ratio of -182.69.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

