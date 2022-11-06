ASD Reaches One Day Volume of $1.92 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. ASD has a market capitalization of $70.52 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ASD has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One ASD token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000503 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,242.65 or 1.00007343 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007896 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005606 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019378 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00038706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00049826 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000405 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00022989 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @ascendex_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.10643572 USD and is up 3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,732,168.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

