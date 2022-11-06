Ascent Group LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Ascent Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7,150.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,239,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180,961 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,280,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,687,000 after buying an additional 22,623 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,423,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,661,000 after acquiring an additional 320,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,408,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,162,000 after acquiring an additional 101,760 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV opened at $59.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.05. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

