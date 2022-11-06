Ascent Group LLC Sells 623 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ascent Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $156.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.95 and a 200-day moving average of $164.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

