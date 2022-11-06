Ascent Group LLC Has $834,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ascent Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,470 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.9% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $93.42 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $116.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.60 and a 200-day moving average of $100.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

