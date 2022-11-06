Ascent Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Ascent Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,084,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,644,129 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,848.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,203,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,395,000 after buying an additional 4,455,849 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,951,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,714,000 after buying an additional 1,591,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,011,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,095,000 after buying an additional 1,295,133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $43.64 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.

