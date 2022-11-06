Ascent Group LLC Acquires 6,661 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,919 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 119.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in TJX Companies by 46.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $71.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.53 and its 200 day moving average is $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

