Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.60-5.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49. Arrow Electronics also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $5.60-$5.80 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARW. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Arrow Electronics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded up $3.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.20. 492,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.43 and its 200-day moving average is $110.28.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 45.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 134,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,948,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $15,564,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 26,477 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $4,338,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

