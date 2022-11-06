ARMOR Tops One Day Trading Volume of $21,981.00 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 6th. ARMOR has a total market cap of $495,306.68 and approximately $21,981.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ARMOR has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. One ARMOR token can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.49 or 0.00595940 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,588.90 or 0.31041944 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000289 BTC.

ARMOR Token Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi. The official message board for ARMOR is medium.com/@armor.fi.

Buying and Selling ARMOR

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

