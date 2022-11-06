Ardor (ARDR) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $99.28 million and $1.62 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0994 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00091482 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00071917 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000560 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001959 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015532 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00025987 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001380 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00006803 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000184 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
Buying and Selling Ardor
