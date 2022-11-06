AppLovin’s (APP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $50.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APP. Truist Financial cut their target price on AppLovin from $65.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on AppLovin from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.57. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.85. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $116.09.

Insider Activity

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $776.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.75 million. AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at $367,095,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,318,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 5.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 7.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 10.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.