Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,876 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $91.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.14. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Applied Materials to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Applied Materials to $279.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.58.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

