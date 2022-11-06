Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.64.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.10 and its 200-day moving average is $53.88. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $78.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 56.88% and a negative net margin of 48.54%. The firm had revenue of $636.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

