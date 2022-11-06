Analyzing Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) and Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Immunocore shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Immunocore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Outlook Therapeutics and Immunocore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Immunocore 0 0 7 0 3.00

Profitability

Outlook Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 523.05%. Immunocore has a consensus target price of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.40%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than Immunocore.

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Immunocore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics N/A -237.91% -125.36% Immunocore -144.22% -52.50% -30.45%

Volatility and Risk

Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunocore has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Immunocore’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics N/A N/A -$53.16 million ($0.33) -3.24 Immunocore $35.80 million 69.97 -$180.86 million ($2.81) -20.27

Outlook Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Immunocore. Immunocore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outlook Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with IPCA Laboratories Limited; Laboratorios Liomont, S.A. de C.V.; BioLexis Pte. Ltd.; and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Oncobiologics, Inc. and changed its name to Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2018. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Iselin, New Jersey.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers. In addition, the company's programs for infectious diseases include IMC-I109V, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus; and IMC-M113V that is in pre-clinical development stage for patients with human immunosuppression virus. Further, it develops product candidates to provide precision targeted immunosuppression for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Immunocore Holdings plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

