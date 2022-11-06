Analysts Set Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target at $58.75

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.75.

EIFZF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Shares of EIFZF stock opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.97. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $39.64.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.