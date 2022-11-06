Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.25 to $17.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.0 billion to $26.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.13 billion. Amgen also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $17.25-$17.85 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Amgen from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $245.79.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $269.04. 3,402,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,810. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $274.88.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 11,454.5% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 230,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 228,517 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

