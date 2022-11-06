Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.25 to $17.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $17.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.0 billion to $26.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.13 billion. Amgen also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $17.25-$17.85 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reissued an underperform rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Amgen from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $245.79.

Amgen stock traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.04. 3,402,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686,810. Amgen has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $274.88. The company has a market cap of $143.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC raised its position in Amgen by 11,454.5% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 230,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 228,517 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $519,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

