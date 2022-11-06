AMG National Trust Bank Sells 471 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Boeing by 24.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 82.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,981 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after buying an additional 14,008 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth $48,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,501 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $974,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.18.

Boeing Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $160.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.37 and a 200-day moving average of $145.49. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.