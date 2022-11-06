AMG National Trust Bank Sells 165 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 11.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after buying an additional 18,881 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 57.1% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Nucor by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after acquiring an additional 39,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,450 shares of company stock worth $1,449,350. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE stock opened at $133.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.36 and a 200 day moving average of $127.13. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NUE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.78.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

