AMG National Trust Bank Reduces Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 113.6% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 93,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after buying an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 507.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,754 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 406,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,014,000 after purchasing an additional 33,656 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $218,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $105.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.62. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

