AMG National Trust Bank Invests $904,000 in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth about $38,859,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth about $28,589,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,943,000 after purchasing an additional 50,384 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Boston Beer by 3,954.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,877,000 after buying an additional 49,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Boston Beer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 275,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,065,000 after buying an additional 24,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $375.51 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.00 and a 52-week high of $547.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $348.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $596.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAM. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $331.00 to $314.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $251.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Boston Beer from $296.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.79.

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $866,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total value of $2,063,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,292.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $35,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $866,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,301 shares of company stock worth $2,179,060. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Beer

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Further Reading

