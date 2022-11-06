AMG National Trust Bank Has $976,000 Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 17.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Donaldson by 60.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 26.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 5.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,267,000 after acquiring an additional 26,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $63.15.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.61 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

In other news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $361,690.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

