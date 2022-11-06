AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 104,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.1% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $28.52 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.38.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $4,000,269.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,830,792.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

