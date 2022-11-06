American States Water (AWR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American States Water Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $88.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.37. American States Water has a 52-week low of $71.22 and a 52-week high of $103.77.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at American States Water

AWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American States Water from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

In related news, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,218,954.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,218,954.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $21,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $35,564.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,599.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American States Water

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWR. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in American States Water by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American States Water by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in American States Water by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in American States Water by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American States Water by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Stories

