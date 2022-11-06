American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.29.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of AMH stock opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.70.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 281,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,128 shares in the company, valued at $738,496.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 281,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Articles

