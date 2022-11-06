Amaze World (AMZE) Price Tops $1.68

Amaze World (AMZE) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Amaze World token can now be purchased for $1.68 or 0.00007896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Amaze World has a market capitalization of $91.49 million and $779,577.00 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Amaze World has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Amaze World alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,653.86 or 0.31284326 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012219 BTC.

Amaze World Profile

Amaze World’s genesis date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. Amaze World’s official message board is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amaze World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amaze World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amaze World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amaze World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.