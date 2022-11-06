Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Cut by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,037 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 7.0% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $430,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Alphabet by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,443,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,079,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.7% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,177.3% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permit Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.6% during the first quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Stock Up 3.8 %

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 303,221 shares of company stock worth $20,099,793 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.70. 40,173,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,846,858. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

