Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $134.40 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $134.40 million and $5.11 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $355.78 or 0.01673608 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005650 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00031241 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00045216 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.38 or 0.01812854 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

