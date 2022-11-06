Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Almaden Minerals from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.98. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 15.71, a current ratio of 15.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Almaden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 152,310 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

