Allen Operations LLC Buys 7,388 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Allen Operations LLC increased its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the quarter. Duolingo accounts for approximately 0.4% of Allen Operations LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Allen Operations LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,463,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,653,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,308,000 after buying an additional 603,323 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $652,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:DUOL traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.84. 310,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,655. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.48 and a beta of -0.15. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $174.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $88.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.71 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 1,803 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $191,785.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,568,894.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $191,785.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,568,894.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $818,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,267 shares of company stock worth $3,542,658. 22.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUOL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Duolingo from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.56.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

