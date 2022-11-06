Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 95 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Allen Investment Management LLC lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,092 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 199,515 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $49,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 39,110 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,520.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $274.62. 3,256,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $276.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.14.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

