Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 38,521 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Allen Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,521 shares during the quarter. Advance Auto Parts makes up approximately 1.6% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $96,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $3.17 on Friday, hitting $181.07. The stock had a trading volume of 849,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,140. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.89 and a 200 day moving average of $185.03. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.46 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 69.61%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

