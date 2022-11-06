Allen Investment Management LLC Purchases 512 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.9% during the second quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 981,824 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $148,835,000 after buying an additional 97,318 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.2% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 711,270 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $107,821,000 after buying an additional 99,190 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.1% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,561 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 200.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 45,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,971,000 after buying an additional 30,673 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $7.35 on Friday, hitting $141.56. The company had a trading volume of 61,257,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,372,104. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.85.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.